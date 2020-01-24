  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide

TV actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 23:09:10 IST

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday. She was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

"Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It's very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on WhatsApp on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. I met her 10 days back and she was absolutely fine," Aru K. Verma, Sejal's co-star in "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", told TimesofIndia.com.

Verma, who played Sejal's brother in the show, further told the portal: "Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken the body to Udaipur for her last rites."

Reports claim the possible reason behind the suicide might be some disturbance in the late actress' personal life.

Sejal hailed from Udaipur and came to Mumbai in 2017 to try her luck in showbiz. Before her debut on the Star Plus show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", she appeared in a few commercials. She had also featured in a web series titled "Azad Parindey".

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsFinn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger

Finn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger

NewsSong Lyrics of Humraah from Malang

Song Lyrics of Humraah from Malang

NewsTaylor Swift opens up on her past struggle with eating disorder

Taylor Swift opens up on her past struggle with eating disorder

NewsLove Regenerator: Calvin Harris unveils two 90s inspired tracks

Love Regenerator: Calvin Harris unveils two 90s inspired tracks

NewsJacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham's bond gives us major fitness goals

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham's bond gives us major fitness goals

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi lashes out at Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi lashes out at Asim Riaz

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Song Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Movie ReviewStreet Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

Street Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

NewsFinn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger

Finn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger