Vicky Kaushal
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 11:45:36 IST

Uri: The Surgical Strike fame actor Vicky Kaushal is now impressing all his fans with one stylish appearance. Today Vicky Kaushal spotted in the city. Vicky Kaushal keeps it casual & relaxed in a quilted denim jacket. Vicky Kaushal is turning heads and catching attention with his own cool fashion sense.

Also read: Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship movie review: Terrific Vicky Kaushal delivers some sonically atmospheric scares

After trying his hands in the horror genre with ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’, Vicky Kaushal is all set to team up with Karan Johar for his upcoming period drama, ‘Takht’.

In Takht, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of Ranveer Singh's brother, and since this is the first time that Vicky will be seen in a period film, the actor is quite pumped about it and since Vicky has never earlier worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor, the actor is enthusiastic to be sharing screen space with them.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's casual look.

