All Bollywood celebs are taking full initiative of staying home and breaking the chain of Corona Virus. Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan recently shared a video with his fans where he narrated his story and urged them to stay indoors.

Salman Khan’s message to his fans with an age-old proverb ‘jo darr gaya woh marr gaya’.

Also Read: Video: Salman Khan's sketching session amid coronavirus outbreak

Salman Khan shared this video on his Instagram with Nirvaan Khan and captioned, “#IndiaFightsCoronavirus. Be Home n Be Safe @nirvankhan15”

In the video Salman says, “I haven’t seen my father for three weeks, Nirvaan hasn’t seen his father for three weeks. We are scared and we are saying it with full bravery,”

The superstar then says the proverb ‘Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’ does not apply anymore as those who are scared are actually safe. He twisted this proverb saying “Jo Darr Gaya Samjo Bach Gaya”

Check out Salman Khan’s video below: