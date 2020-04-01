Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 made a power-packed opening earlier this year. Since the start of Season 10, each episode has been garnering strong audience reviews.

As everyone is at home and in quarantine but our stars giving all the entertainment to their fans sharing their cooking videos, fitness, workout and many more

Tejasswi Prakash recently shared her Khatron Ke Khiladi stunt videos and they are totally amazing. In the video,Tejasswi and Karishma are doing a water stunt in the swimming pool. Tejasswi not only aced the stunt but also completed the stunt in 2mins.

Host Rohti Shetty was earlier angry with Tejasswi is now proud of her and praised her for her awesome performance.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s video below: