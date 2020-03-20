Due to coronavirus lockdown and the safety of everyone is very important. Bollywoood celebs and cricketers all are taking initiative to be aware of the problems we are facing amid coronavirus outbreak.

India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma delivered a video message to their fans amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Anushka Sharma shared this news on her Instagram captioned, “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 🙏🏻” Virat Kohli also shared the same video and captioned, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. 🙏🏻”

Virat said, "We know we're all going through a very difficult time. We're staying home for our safety, and everyone else's as well. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else as well."

Anushka continued saying, "The only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together. You should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Stay home and stay healthy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the Janta Curfew on 22nd March 2020 and on the same day at 5pm we should thank our doctors, nurses and other helpers who are helping us in this lockdown.

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s video message below: