  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Virat-Anushka bump into Varun-Natasha during Swiss vacay

Virat-Anushka bump into Varun-Natasha during Swiss vacay

Virat-Anushka bump into Varun-Natasha during Swiss vacay (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 16:34:06 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Switzerland these days to usher New Year, and who should they spot painting the town red but Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal!

A selfie of the two couple is going viral on social media all through Monday. The pic, shared on Instagram shows the four celebrities posing happily in the white snow.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone giving desi vibes in a quirky embellished saree

"Hello frands! @varundvn @natashadalal88," Anushka wrote.

Sharing the same photo, Varun captioned: "mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma".

Not just Virat and Anuska, Varun also bumped into the Kapoor sisters Karisma and Kareena in Switzerland. Sharing a cute photo with the two sisters posing with Varun in between, Karisma Kapoor wrote on Instagram: "See who we met! @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays".

Related Topics

NewsHuma Qureshi makes Dave Bautista groove on 'Chammak challo'

Huma Qureshi makes Dave Bautista groove on 'Chammak challo'

NewsZac Efron updates concerned fans after Papua New Guinea illness

Zac Efron updates concerned fans after Papua New Guinea illness

NewsAayush Sharma shares adorable pictures of his daughter

Aayush Sharma shares adorable pictures of his daughter

NewsJessie J shares emotional post following Channing Tatum split

Jessie J shares emotional post following Channing Tatum split

NewsNicole Kidman celebrates daughter Faith's birthday

Nicole Kidman celebrates daughter Faith's birthday

NewsChanning Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

Channing Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

NewsDirector Kabir Khan shot 'The forgotten Army' like a film

Director Kabir Khan shot 'The forgotten Army' like a film

FeatureInspirational Movies of 2019

Inspirational Movies of 2019

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Year's Eve In Gokuldham Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Year's Eve In Gokuldham Society