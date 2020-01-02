  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Virat Kohli has 'figured' out Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli has 'figured' out Anushka Sharma

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 19:32:06 IST

Bern (Switzerland), Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband and India captain Virat Kohli are on a vacation in Switzerland where he has 'figured' her out.

Anushka recently posted some of her photos in which she could be seen having fun while eating. She captioned the photos: "Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out."

Kohli also took to Instagram to share some happy moments from the holiday.

"No stress about pictures when you've got the best photographer taking them for you," he captioned his snap and tagged Anushka in it.

In the photo, he is seen sitting and posing in a sweatshirt with shades and a watch.

They have been posting photos from their vacations for a while now. The latest one has her standing with sun's rays and snow adding beauty to the shot. She captioned it: "Within you is the light of a thousand suns -- Robert Adams #2020."

The star couple have been married for over two years now.

--IANS

nn/arm

NewsBigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Vishal and Shefali Bagga try to create a rift between Shehnaz and Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Vishal and Shefali Bagga try to create a rift between Shehnaz and Sidharth

NewsMeghna Gulzar: Hope to be back in Kashmir for family vacation

Meghna Gulzar: Hope to be back in Kashmir for family vacation

NewsDeepika Padukone flashes a victorious smile on the all-new poster of 'Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone flashes a victorious smile on the all-new poster of 'Chhapaak

NewsFind out why Deepika Padukone said yes to 'Chhapaak'?

Find out why Deepika Padukone said yes to 'Chhapaak'?

NewsKriti Sanon wants to do more risky and challenging roles

Kriti Sanon wants to do more risky and challenging roles

NewsGerard Butler celebrates New Year's eve in India

Gerard Butler celebrates New Year's eve in India

NewsBigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Vishal and Shefali Bagga try to create a rift between Shehnaz and Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Vishal and Shefali Bagga try to create a rift between Shehnaz and Sidharth

Fashion & LifestyleShilpa Shetty Kundra shares her fitness mantra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares her fitness mantra

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson

Song Lyrics of 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson