What's on Jennifer Winget's 2020 wish list

The new year is here and Jennifer Winget has a lot more to offer in the coming months. In 2020, the actress makes her digital debut with the upcoming show "Code M", where she essays a high-octane action avatar.

However, it is comedy that she really wants to do in 2020.

Also Read: Shivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

"For 2020, I really wish to enter into comedy genre and try some light-hearted role. While 'Beyhadh' made whole another image of me on television and I am really thankful to audience for accepting and showering love on Maya, I have tried almost every genre. With my web series releasing soon, I have also tried the action genre, which I enjoyed a lot," Jennifer said.

Currently, she is being lauded for her role of Maya in Sony TV's show "Beyhadh".