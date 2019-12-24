  1. Home
When Deepika Padukone wanted a paparazzo's phone cover

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 17:05:09 IST

Not only on-screen, actress Deepika Padukone is quite an entertainer in real life too. Her recent encounter with photographers in Mumbai at a promotion event of her upcoming show "Chhapaak" is a proof of that.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Deepika is seen having a fun conversation with a paparazzi member, taking his phone and asking him if she can use the cover of his mobile phone.

"Main use kar sakti hoon kya ?" Deepika joked.

On listening to Deepika's response, the bystanders started laughing.

The shutterbug immediately allowed Deepika to take the phone cover. To that, Deepika said: "arey nahi nahin".

A few days ago, Deepika was seen addressing a sutterbug as "Panduji" after the latter called her "Deepuji".

On the work front, Deepika is awaiting the release of "Chhapaak", which is based on the life of acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. The film is scheduled to release on January 10. In April, she will share screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's "'83".

