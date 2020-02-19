  1. Home
When Harry Styles calmly handled knife-point robbery (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Feb 2020 12:12:41 IST

One Direction band star Harry Styles was reportedly robbed while he was in the Hampstead area in London.

The incident took place on February 14, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to the Mirror Online, Styles was held at knife-point by a man who demanded money from him.

"He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source of the singer said.

Despite handling the incident calmly, Styles was pretty shaken following the ordeal.

"Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards," the source continued.

The Metropolitan Police reportedly are investigating reports of a knife point robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead.

"Officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, regarding the incident, which happened at 23.50 hours on Friday, February 14. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him."

No arrest has been made so far.

Styles appeared to have recovered rather quickly after the incident. The singer arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, February 18.

