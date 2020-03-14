  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Mar 2020 11:05:43 IST

Actor Zareen Khan says attending the kite-flying festival in Ahmedabad was an amazing and insane experience.

"I am still in awe of experiencing Uttarayan or the kite flying festival. The energies of the people were insane, the sky looked so beautiful with all those colourful kites, the people here were so courteous and off course the food, the yummy Gujarati Thali," Zareen said, adding: "If somebody asks me what's been the best part of this trail it's going to be difficult to choose."

Also Read: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

The actress went to Ahmedabad as part of her travel show "Jeep Bollywood Trails", which airs on AXN. This time, she travelled to Ahmedabad to visit the haveli, which was the significant backdrop for Bollywood film "Kai Po Che".

On the film front, she will be seen in "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele", which also stars Anshuman Jha. Directed by Harish Vyas, "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele" is a mainstream Bollywood film with a gay man (played by Anshuman) and a lesbian woman (Zareen) leading the narrative.

Related Topics

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsShweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

NewsDisha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

NewsSooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

NewsCOVID-19: Marvel postpones 'Shang-Chi' production

COVID-19: Marvel postpones 'Shang-Chi' production

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

Song Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral