Will Smith pays surprise visit to a retiring receptionist (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 12:30:31 IST

Actor Will Smith has surprised a receptionist with a visit on her last day at work -- 30 years after they first met.

He made a special trip to iHeartRadio's New York offices to bid farewell to retiring employee Anita Scipio, who he first met at the start of his own career, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sharing a video of the special moment he surprised Scipio on his Instagram, Smith wrote: "My favourite moments on the road are the ones where I can connect with people like @anitascipio. I met her at the front desk before one of my VERY FIRST interviews of my career... and yesterday I was lucky enough to see her off into retirement 30 years later."

"She said I made her day. Y'all... she made MINE. Enjoy yourself Mama and keep spreading that love and light wherever you go!"

In the video, Scipio was seen screaming with delight as Will entered the room, before giving him a big hug and exclaiming: "I can't believe it. Will, I met you like 30 years ago."

"You came in here, you were just getting started and I met you then for the first time. Now to have you back again, it's full circle. God, I love you. You're amazing. Oh my goodness, you've made my day."

