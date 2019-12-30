  1. Home
Zac Efron updates concerned fans after Papua New Guinea illness

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 15:32:02 IST

Zac Efron said he has "bounced back" after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea. The actor who was struck by illness was rushed to hospital in Brisbane by plane while shooting for a new adventure series 'Killing Zac Efron'.

The 32-year-old actor said he has recovered quickly and is now at home in the US for the festive period.

The 'High School Musical' star shared a photograph from his recent trip on his Instagram and wrote: "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out."

"I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!" he wrote further.

Zac had been filming for his new reality series when he was taken ill before Christmas.

When the adventure series was announced in November, Efron said in a statement: "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level."

"I am excited to explore uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits."

