’13 Reasons Why’ final season gets a release date

The fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why” will release on June 5. The show premiered in 2017.

Since then, “13 Reasons Why” has evolved by putting spotlight on bigger issues like bullying, rape, sexual assault, drunk driving, the dark side of technology, slut-shaming and school shooting.

Taking inspiration from Jay Asher’s 2007 novel, the Netflix show by Brian Yorkey started with the story of a teenager Hannah Baker, who commits suicide leaving behind a box of cassette tapes, blaming people in her school for driving her decision to kill herself.

The final season of the young adult drama will consist of 10 episodes, reports variety.com.

The fourth season will focus on Liberty High School’s senior class preparing for graduation.

Over the seasons, “13 Reasons Why” has received mixed responses.

The final season’s cast of “13 Reasons Why” includes Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino and Jan Luis Castellanos.