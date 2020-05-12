Advertisement
Home Hollywood News

’13 Reasons Why’ final season gets a release date

The fourth and final season of "13 Reasons Why" will release on June 5. The show premiered in 2017.

By Glamsham Editorial
13-Reasons-Why-Season-4-gets a release date
13-Reasons-Why-Season-4-gets a release date
Advertisement

The fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why” will release on June 5. The show premiered in 2017.

Since then, “13 Reasons Why” has evolved by putting spotlight on bigger issues like bullying, rape, sexual assault, drunk driving, the dark side of technology, slut-shaming and school shooting.

Also read: Bryan Adams slammed by fans for racist remarks over cancelled gigs

Advertisement

Taking inspiration from Jay Asher’s 2007 novel, the Netflix show by Brian Yorkey started with the story of a teenager Hannah Baker, who commits suicide leaving behind a box of cassette tapes, blaming people in her school for driving her decision to kill herself.

The final season of the young adult drama will consist of 10 episodes, reports variety.com.

Advertisement

The fourth season will focus on Liberty High School’s senior class preparing for graduation.

Over the seasons, “13 Reasons Why” has received mixed responses.

Advertisement

The final season’s cast of “13 Reasons Why” includes Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino and Jan Luis Castellanos.

Advertisement
Previous articleChris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks share health tips for children amid Covid-19 pandemic
Next articleThe Living Tombstone ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Song Lyrics

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

The Living Tombstone ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Five Nights at Freddy's 2' by The Living Tombstone
Read more

’13 Reasons Why’ final season gets a release date

News Glamsham Editorial -
The fourth and final season of "13 Reasons Why" will release on June 5. The show premiered in 2017.
Read more

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks share health tips for children amid Covid-19 pandemic

News Glamsham Editorial -
Actors Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks have brought back their "The Lego Movie" characters to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

Covid-19 effect: Bryan Adams slammed by fans for racist remarks over cancelled gigs

News Glamsham Editorial -
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is being trolled after he unleashed a racist rant because his live concerts are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

13 Reasons Why ‘Back To You’ Song Lyrics by Selena Gomez

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of 'Back To You' Song Lyrics by Selena Gomez from 13 Reasons Why
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020