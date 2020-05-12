Covid-19 effect: Bryan Adams slammed by fans for racist remarks over cancelled gigs

Advertisement

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is being trolled after he unleashed a racist rant because his live concerts are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular singer used slurs such as “bat eating”, “wet market animal selling” and “virus making greedy b******ds”.

Bryan Adams, 60, took to Instagram and twitter to share his view. On Instagram, he shared a video of himself playing the 1983 hit track “Cuts like a knife”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CADYjsonDVJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

He spoke about the string of cancelled concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London, reports variety.com.

He captioned the clip: “‘CUTS LIKE A KNIFE’. A song by me.”

“Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f*******g bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b******ds, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.”

“My message to them other than “thanks a f******g lot” is go vegan,” he added.

The singer also conveyed his message on Twitter, where it trended for a while before being removed.

Bryan Adams’ abuse is based on the notion that the COVID-19 pandemic originated and spread from the wet markets of Wuhan in China.

However, there has been no confirmed scientific evidence to this fact till date, reports variety.com.

“To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know.”

“It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans.”

“Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon.”

“I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation#bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan,” wrote Adams.

Adams also used hashtags like ban wet markets and go vegan in his post.

Soon after he had posted his view, Bryan Adams received flak from a section of social media users.

No apology has been issued on behalf of the singer at the time of publishing.