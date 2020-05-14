Advertisement
Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson gets candid on her upcoming Marvel film

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson feels it is fun playing the superhero Black Widow, and says her character has really grown over the past 10 years.

By Glamsham Editorial
Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson gets candid on her upcoming Marvel film
Scarlett Johansson shot to global superstardom with her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

She now awaits the release of her standalone “Black Widow” movie, which got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think my character has really grown over the past 10 years.”

“She has sort of fallen into a leadership position which I think is a natural place for her and she is very pragmatic and she is flexible and understands the shades of grey that exist in the universe and can operate above and below and she is brave,” Scarlett Johansson said.

“In her current incarnation it feels like she is finally a realised person and certainly much more grounded in my own life now, then I did 10 years ago.”

“So it is interesting how those things go together,” she added.

Asked what’s been her highlight in the past decade, she said: “We celebrated the ten-year anniversary of the MCU and we did this huge class photo and there was like a gazillion people in it but it was crazy just to feel the star power and the collective amount of talent and work and it was pretty epic!”

Johansson last appeared as Black Widow, or Natasha Romanoff, in “Avengers: Endgame”, which will be aired in India on Star Movies on May 17.

