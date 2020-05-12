Advertisement
Jim Carrey takes a hilarious jibe at US President Donald Trump

Actor Jim Carrey took a dig at US President Donald Trump and his response to the coronavirus outbreak through a painting of Grim Reaper.

By Glamsham Editorial
jim carrey hits back at donald trump
Jim Carrey (Pic. Courtesy: Showbiz Cheatsheet)
Grim Reaper is a fictional character that symbolises death. The figure is represented by a skeleton in a long hooded cloak, with a huge scythe in his hand.

Jim Carrey took a jibe saying the Reaper would be “officially jealous” of Trump. The actor took to Twitter to share an image that depicts Grim Reaper over Trump’s face, reports people.com.

“Grim Reaper officially jealous Of Trump And Gop’s Ability To Double The Death Toll,” Carrey wrote on the bottom of the painting.

According to The New York Times’ database on Monday, there have been at least 1,352,662 cases of coronavirus and 80,478 COVID-related deaths across the US.

In recent times, Jim Carrey has become known for his political paintings, many of which have Trump as the subject.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen as an evil genius in the film “Sonic The Hedgehog”. Based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega, “Sonic The Hedgehog” tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In the live-action adventure comedy, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) and his plans for world domination

