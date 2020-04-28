WP_Header
Brad Pitt’s SNL impersonation of Dr. Anthony Fauci is remarkable

Brad Pitt's SNL impersonation of Dr. Anthony Fauci is remarkable
By P Omkar
White House's Dr Anthony Fauci is all praises for Brad Pitt's SNL impersonation of him
White House's Dr Anthony Fauci is all praises for Brad Pitt's SNL impersonation of him
White House infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has praised Hollywood actor Brad Pitt’s for impersonating him on Saturday Night Live’s latest episode.

Fauci, who is part of White House’s Covid-19 task force, had previously joked that he desires to see Brad Pitt portray him on ‘SNL’, to which the actor was quick to respond.

Donning a grey wig and glasses as faux Fauci, Brad Pitt appeared on the remotely produced episode of the late-night sketch comedy show.

During the episode, the 56-year-old clarified some of the misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

He also responded to the US President Donald Trump’s bizarre claims about the use of disinfectant and UV light helping in decreasing the virus’ effects.

Fauci, while speaking to Un Nuevo Dia has praised Pitt and said that he was thrilled with the impersonation.

“I think he did great. I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favourite actors. I think he did a great job,” he said.

Fauci also admits that it was really ‘classy’ of Brad Pitt to remove his wig at the end of the episode to thank the doctors and nurses across the globe.

“I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers.”

“So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person.”

On asking if any of the remark made by the star during his impersonation had actually crossed his mind, Fauci said “Everything he said on ‘SNL’ is what’s going on.”

“He did a pretty good job of putting everything together,” the expert added.

View this post on Instagram

#SNLAtHome

A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on

