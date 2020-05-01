Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj surprise fans with ‘Say So’ remix

WP_ArticleTop

Popular rap queens Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have finally decided to end their feud by collaborating on a new track, a remix of Doja Cat’s viral smash hit, ‘Say So’.

Amalaratna Dlamini aka Doja Cat announced the remix on twitter earlier today, giving her fans a sneak peek.

“YOU ASKED FOR IT – tweet #SaySoRemix to get a sneak peek of the remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ.” Doja tweeted.

The song is all set to drop at 12am EST on May 1, Friday.

‘Say So’ is Doja Cat’s one of the biggest hits till date, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #7 on Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Doja unveiled her second studio album ‘Hot Pink’ last year.

According to Billboard, many fans believed that Nicki Minaj was actually going to feature on the track due to a blurred out name being on the teased tracklist.

Last year, Doja spoke to Billboard about how her fans initially believed Nicki was roped in to feature on Hot Pink.

“People thought the surprise feature was going to be Nicki because I blurred the name out at first and, well, the album is titled Hot Pink,” she revealed last November.

“Also, I’m just a huge fan of Nicki. I blurred out the name, but it wasn’t necessarily to create a sense of anticipation specifically around.”

The surprise feature later ended up being Gucci Mane on her popular single ‘Like That.’

With her Hot 100 success this week, Doja Cat has also bagged top spot on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart with ‘Say So’

