Dwayne Johnson’s hit show ‘The Titan Games’ to premier in May

Dwayne Johnson’s hit athletic competition series The Titan Games will be returning for its second season on May 25.

The NBC series, hosted by Dwayne Johnson, will begin its second season with a two-hour premiere on Monday, 25th May.

Beginning on June 1, the series will air its weekly hourlong episodes in its regularly scheduled 8-9 PM timeslot.

The season will feature a group of professional contestants competing alongside everyday people in a series of endurance-based challenges in order to achieve the title of Titan.

The challenges are inspired from Dwayne Johnson’s own workouts in order to test competitors’ physical, mental and emotional strength.

Johnson is also working as an executive producer for the reality show.

The Titan Games is joining other shows such as America’s Got Talent and World of Dance, both of which will debut on May 26, on NBC’s summer schedule.

According to Hollywood reporter, the competitors in the upcoming season consist of teachers, doctors, nurses and veterans, who will go head-to-head with former Olympians, UFC fighters and NFL players.

One man and one woman will be reportedly crowned Titan champions and will win a $100,000 prize money.

If a professional athlete wins, their prize money will be donated to charity. None of the professional athletes have been announced yet, according to reports.

Dwayne Johnson’s Titan Games was thankfully unaffected by the current COVID-19 crisis, with all episodes being shot before the global lockdown.

NBC’s other popular show, American Ninja Warrior, was forced to shut down in mid March due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Titan Games is helmed by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions.

Dwayne Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, David Friedman, and Anthony Storm will be serving as executive producers for the hit series.