Hugh Jackman reveals the secret behind his relationship with wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Actor Hugh Jackman says he wouldn't be able to cope if he was involved in a "scandal".

By Glamsham Editorial
In an interview with Australian outlet News Corp, the actor admitted that he isn’t good at handling the pressure of scrutiny, reports contactmusic.com.

“I don’t think I’d be very good with scandal. I think if I did get into trouble, I would not have a cool head about it,” Hugh Jackman said.

“And look, I don’t get hassled a lot by paparazzi, and I certainly don’t live behind a big, high wall in a secluded way.”

“I just never had the issues that a lot of very famous people have,” he added.

Hugh Jackman is married to Deborra-Lee Furness, with whom he has children — Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14.

They have been together for 25 years. The secret behind the relationship, he said has been “making time for each other”.

Hugh Jackman said: “‘We’re always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we’ve been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time.”

“I’m always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.”

