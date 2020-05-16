Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande join forces over new single ‘Rain on me’

Advertisement

Lady Gaga has announced the release date for her next single from her latest album Chromatica.

The pop sensation announced that her new collab ‘Rain on me’ featuring Ariana Grande will arrive on Friday, May 22, at midnight EST.

On Friday afternoon, Lady Gaga took to social media to post the singles art and revealed that the track dubbed ‘Rain on Me’ will release next week on May 22.

The latest track’s cover art features Gaga laying in a warm-toned cave, with Ariana Grande standing at the entrance.

Lady Gaga unveiled Chromatica on March 2, following the release of her single ‘Stupid Love’ a few days prior.

The album includes guests such as Elton John, Grande and BLACKPINK.

The record was originally set to drop on April 10, but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.