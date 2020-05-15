Katy Perry strips off confidently in new music video ‘Daisies’

Advertisement

Katy Perry has unveiled her latest single Daisies for her highly anticipated fifth studio album on Friday.

The pop star, 35, who is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, released the track on Friday, alongside a music video featuring the star in an off-white lace dress.

In the nearly three-minute video, Katy Perry reportedly strips down her clothes and soaks herself in a pond while cradling her baby bump.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAMcMCHHPKC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Filmed in the woods, the video was shot by Liza Voloshin keeping a safe distance from Katy Perry due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Katy Perry revealed that she wrote Daisies, an anthem about chasing dreams, before the outbreak but it had “taken on new meaning”.

“I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think,” the singer said in a post on Instagram.

“Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing.”

“Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell,” Katy Perry added.

The ‘Roar’ hitmaker had announced in March she was pregnant, using the music video for the song Never Worn White.