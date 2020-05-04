Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez teaches Shakira to twerk in Super Bowl rehearsal video

By Pooja Tiwari
Jennifer Lopez teaches Shakira to twerk in Super Bowl rehearsal video 1
Super Bowl LIV 2020 is considered one of the best halftime shows to have ever happened.

The show featuring two Latina singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, took the stadium by storm in a huge, thoroughly enjoyable performance.

She captioned it: “I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show (sic)!”

“So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira.”

On Sunday, May 3, the Hustlers actress shared a series of rehearsal videos from the show on Instagram.

In one of the video shared, Jennifer Lopez was caught on camera teaching Shakira her booty-share technique.

“I do it with my knees, I shake my knees,” she was heard saying, before jokingly adding, “My mom taught me that when I was 4.”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on February 2 for the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV.

The duo covered some of their greatest hits, including ‘Whenever Wherever’, ‘She Wolf’, ‘Get Right’, ‘Jenny from the Block’ and “Let’s Get Loud”.

The popstars rocked the stage by bringing in Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Jennifer’s daughter Emme.

