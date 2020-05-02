Advertisement
Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick 4’ gets postponed amid Covid-19 scare

By Indo Asian News Service
Keanu Reeves in John Wick (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Release date of the Keanu Reeves-starrer “John Wick 4” has been pushed from May 21, 2021, release to May 22, 2022, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer,” said Damon Wolf, Lionsgate’s chief marketing officer and head of global distribution, reports usatoday.com.

“Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come. From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favourite theaters with something special for everyone.”

There are some more major changes in release dates of Hollywood films, announced lately. The Kristen Wiig comedy “Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar” moves from July 31 to July 16, 2021. The action sequel, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, reteaming Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, is delayed from August 28 to August 21, 2021. The sports biopic “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” is being pushed forward from December 18 to December 10, 2021.

