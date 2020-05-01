Drake excited about his new mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’

Advertisement

Drake has unveiled his new mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

After teasing his new mixtape earlier in the day, the Toronto rapper finally dropped Dark Lane Demo Tapes on Friday.

The new mixtape includes guest verses by popular rappers Chris Brown, Future, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and many more.

It includes his new viral single ‘Toose Slide,’ which came out in early April, along with ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle,’ which Drake released as a pair at the end of February.

Some of the other previously released songs include ‘Desires’ and ‘War.’

Pi’erre Bourne, Noah “40” Shebib, Southside and Plain Pat are reportedly among the producers credited on the album.

Drake announced the new project via Instagram earlier today.

In addition to announcing the tape, the rapper also revealed that his next studio album is scheduled to arrive this summer.

Drake’s last studio album was 2018’s Scorpion which became his eighth consecutive No.1 album.

The album also earned him the Best Rap Song Grammy for his single ‘God’s Plan’.

In 2019, he dropped the Care Package compilation. More recently, he hopped on Lil Yachty’s track ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’, reports Pitchfork