Katy Perry admits Orlando Bloom is obsessed with lego models

Singer Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom have a room dedicated to their lego collection and that the actor spends hours there.

Perry shared that Bloom is now obsessed with creating lego models and that he can spend hours at night working on them, while sipping on some whisky, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We have a Lego room in our house. It was a TV room and now it’s a Lego room.”

“He gets these Legos which are super hard to do, like the model cars and stuff and he’ll make those in two days and then he displays them on the wall,” Perry said on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” show.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are isolating together in Los Angeles.

She said she has tested him in this lockdown. “He’s seen it all and God bless him, he’s still here, which is amazing and commendable.”

“I have definitely tested him and been like, ‘Oh yeah?! Oh yeah, you think you can handle me? Let’s see it!’

Katy Perry is expecting her first child — a daughter with Bloom.

The kid will be Katy Perry’s first, and Bloom’s second. He shares nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.