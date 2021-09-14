Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty or Raqesh Bapat who deserves to win Bigg Boss OTT

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT’s latest episode saw celebrities and former BB contestants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee making an entry into the house to conduct a few tasks. The episode also saw the entry of Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood, who came on the show to surprise her.

Bigg Boss OTT is giving us much more entertainment than expected. Reportedly, the finale will take place either on September 19 or 26, 2021. Now, the connections in the house came to an end recently and since then we have seen some changes in the way the contestants are behaving.

These Bigg Boss OTT contestants we are hoping can win the show because of the following reasons. Check out the contestants and the reasons below:

- Advertisement -

Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal has been quite popular among viewers. Divya is one of the most discussed contestants on social media and her fans call her a strong player. She is the only contestant who played without connection in the house and has managed her stay till the finale.

- Advertisement -

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik is one of the entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. He always been in the news for his fights with Divya Agarwal or any other fun entertainment. He managed to stay connected with his changing connections and atlast he got a superb connection with Neha Bhasin whom he made headlines and their close friendship brought them to finale.

- Advertisement -

Shamit Shetty

Shamita is one of the strong contestant and has picked up her connection well with Raqesh Bapat. The last few days have been difficult for former connections Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat in the Bigg Boss house, owing to the differences that have cropped up between them. The two, who had been getting closer and seemed to have developed feelings for each other, were quite distant during the past few days.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat is in the news for his closeness towards Shamita Shetty. Raqesh said that he had given Shamita Shetty “utmost support” whenever she needed him. He also made headlines by giving a sexist comment on the show.

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat is one of the entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. His timing to cracks jokes is unbelievable and one-liners are on point. He always does his tasks religiously and stands right for the decision he makes.

Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin has been in the news for giving headlines like his closeness towards her connection Pratik Sehajpal. Her bold looks and her unique style has entertained the audience quite well.