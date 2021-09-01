Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty’s possessiveness towards Raqesh Bapat is so adorable to watch

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who are being shipped by their fans as ShaRa.

The two are always seen spending time with each other in the house. From pampering her, kissing her to flirting with her, Raqesh can be seen always around Shamita.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita’s over possessive nature for Raqesh was quite evident.

As all the housemates were sitting in the living area, Divya’s lip balm fell from Raqesh’s pocket and Pratik thought that it was Shamita’s. Then Divya replied saying, “Usko chahiye thi maine de di” Nishant replied in his humorous form saying, “Sautan ki laali, muh pe giri gaali “. Raqesh told everyone that the lip balm belongs to Divya and not Shamita.

Shamita looked quite angry and was seen joking that she sacrificed the letter sent by her family for Raqesh. Everyone started teasing Raqesh and Shamita and the latter asked the housemates to stop it as she is not his girlfriend. She replies saying, “Shamita Shetty ke paas kum makeup hai kya” and why didn’t you take take it from me. Raqesh goes and kisses Shamita, not once but four times to pacify her.

Check out the video below: