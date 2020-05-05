‘Paatal Lok’ Trailer: Three worlds smash into Anushka Sharma’s web series of crime and thriller

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma will finally be making her digital debut as a producer with an upcoming project titled ‘Paatal Lok’. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the series and it looks riveting.

Anushka Sharma tweeted, “#PaatalLok ke dwaar khul chuke hain, kya aap paatal lok mein pravesh karne ke liye tayyar ho?”

A down and out cop lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime-time journalist.

The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it looks like. The pursuit of it leads him to the dark netherworld – the ‘Paatal Lok’, and to shocking discoveries in the past of the four suspects.

Featuring Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles, ‘Paatal Lok’ will stream on Amazon Prime from May 15 onwards.

The series is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.

Check out the trailer of ‘Paatal Lok’ below:

Anushka Sharma’s tweet below: