Advertisement
Home OTT News

‘Paatal Lok’ Trailer: Three worlds smash into Anushka Sharma’s web series of crime and thriller

Anushka Sharma tweeted, "#PaatalLok ke dwaar khul chuke hain, kya aap paatal lok mein pravesh karne ke liye tayyar ho?”

By Shweta Ghadashi
Paatal Lok Trailer
Paatal Lok Trailer
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma will finally be making her digital debut as a producer with an upcoming project titled ‘Paatal Lok’. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the series and it looks riveting.

Anushka Sharma tweeted, “#PaatalLok ke dwaar khul chuke hain, kya aap paatal lok mein pravesh karne ke liye tayyar ho?”

Also Read: Jeetendra to make digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new show

Advertisement

A down and out cop lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime-time journalist.

The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it looks like. The pursuit of it leads him to the dark netherworld – the ‘Paatal Lok’, and to shocking discoveries in the past of the four suspects.

Advertisement

Featuring Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles, ‘Paatal Lok’ will stream on Amazon Prime from May 15 onwards.

The series is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer of ‘Paatal Lok’ below:

Anushka Sharma’s tweet below:

Advertisement
Previous articleShehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s intimate BTS video from Bhula Dunga song is a must watch
Next articlePriyanshu Painyuli joins the cast of Mirzapur 2?

RELATED ARTICLES

Feature

Happy Birthday: Anushka Sharma’s iconic dialogues from her movies

Shweta Ghadashi -
On the occasion of Anushka Sharma’s birthday, we have a list of iconic dialogues from her movies.
Read more
Review

‘Panchayat’ movie review 3.5/5: Sly, Quirky & Desi Laughter

Vishal Verma -
Review of PANCHAYAT is here. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the web series created by TVF (The Viral Fever) stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav & Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.
Read more
News

Video: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a message amid COVID-19

Shweta Ghadashi -
Anushka Sharma shared this news on her Instagram captioned, "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. ????”Virat Kohli also shared the same video and captioned, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. ????”
Read more
Advertisement

UPDATES

Chris Brown and Young Thug – Big Slimes Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Chris Brown and Young Thung - Big Slimes Song
Read more

A R Rahman pays his last respects to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

News Glamsham Editorial -
Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman says it is unfortunate that he could not pay his last respects to iconic stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.
Read more

World Hand Hygiene Day 2020: Amrita Rao and Hema Malini come together for hand hygiene

News Glamsham Editorial -
Amrita Rao and Hema Malini Ji have come together for The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India
Read more

Margot Robbie set for banjo lessons

News Glamsham Editorial -
Actress Margot Robbie is set to get banjo lessons from English-American singer Marcus Mumford.
Read more

Priyanshu Painyuli joins the cast of Mirzapur 2?

News Glamsham Editorial -
Soaring with each venture, Priyanshu Painyuli is having a terrific April. The actor has lapped up immense praises for his act as the Bangladeshi drug
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020