Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal’s glam looks will make you drool

Divya Agarwal is best known for participating in TV reality shows including the 2018 MTV Splitsvilla. She was also the winner of MTV Ace of Space and currently, she is slaying at the Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant.

Whether it’s for her fights with other housemates, or fashion sense, or her self-centered nature, Divya knows how to attract audiences.

Divya is totally a head-turner in the virtual domain. She’s pretty active on the different social media platforms and is seen posting drool-worthy pictures of herself.

Netizens stay hooked to Divya’s profile to witness the telly diva unveiling her fashionista self with her charismatic pictures.

Divya has been spotted endorsing various outfits and ensembles, which every girl imagine possessing in their wardrobes. Divya’s style statements through Bigg Boss OTT is also being noted by her fans for being pretty impressive.

Divya made her acting debut on the digital platform Alt Balaji with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns. She was last seen in Cartel webseries on MX Player and ALTBalaji.

Check out Divya Agarwal’s glam looks in Bigg Boss OTT will make you drool below: