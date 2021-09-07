HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal’s glam looks will make you drool

Divya Agarwal has been spotted endorsing various outfits and ensembles in Bigg Boss OTT house.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal’s glam looks will make you drool
Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal’s glam looks will make you drool
- Advertisement -

Divya Agarwal is best known for participating in TV reality shows including the 2018 MTV Splitsvilla. She was also the winner of MTV Ace of Space and currently, she is slaying at the Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant.

Whether it’s for her fights with other housemates, or fashion sense, or her self-centered nature, Divya knows how to attract audiences.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal’s ‘Radhe Kaise Na Jale’ Dance was an adorable moment from Weekend Ka Vaar
- Advertisement -

Divya is totally a head-turner in the virtual domain. She’s pretty active on the different social media platforms and is seen posting drool-worthy pictures of herself. 

Netizens stay hooked to Divya’s profile to witness the telly diva unveiling her fashionista self with her charismatic pictures.

- Advertisement -

Divya has been spotted endorsing various outfits and ensembles, which every girl imagine possessing in their wardrobes. Divya’s style statements through Bigg Boss OTT is also being noted by her fans for being pretty impressive.

Divya made her acting debut on the digital platform Alt Balaji with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns. She was last seen in Cartel webseries on MX Player and ALTBalaji.

Check out Divya Agarwal’s glam looks in Bigg Boss OTT will make you drool below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJassie Gill inspired by old songs for ‘Leke pehla pehla pyaar’ recreation
Next articleJija Aayush Sharma in face-off with saala Salman Khan
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,301FansLike
43,634FollowersFollow
6,171FollowersFollow
57,465FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv