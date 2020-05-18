Rashami Desai is glowing in her latest “Magical” picture

Advertisement

Rashmi Desai has millions of fans, Rashmi Desai’s name is on everyone’s tongue today due to the ups and downs in her relationship with Arhaan, professional career and feud with Siddharth in Bigg Boss 13’s house. Rashami Desai is probably one of the most popular names of the Television industry who has won accolades for her work in daily soaps like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, etc.

Rashami Desai shared a series of photos on her Instagram and captioned, “- G L O W – #ItsAllMagical💫 #IAmMagic🧚🏻‍♀️ #RhythmicRashami💃🏻 #RashamiDesai 💝” She is all decked up in the quarantine period. She is seen wearing off shoulder white dress paired with white long earings. Her minimal makeup just adds to her magical glow.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAURXjrAL-h/

In another picture shared by Rashami captioned, “- S M I L E –

#ItsAllMagical💫 #IAmMagic🧚🏻‍♀️ #RhythmicRashami💃🏻 #RashamiDesai 💝” In this monochrome picture with no makeup look only cherry lips is all hearts for her.

In this picture, Rashami captioned, “- U N I Q U E – ItsAllMagical💫 #IAmMagic🧚🏻‍♀️ #RhythmicRashami💃🏻 #RashamiDesai 💝She is seen wearing a silver Maang tikka over a black dress with a white choker. She looks so beautiful in this picture.

And also the recent news, Rashami has now become the first Indian Television actress to collaborate with Google. Soon after, Rashami’s fans congratulated her and started trending ‘Congratulations Rashami Desai’ on Twitter for a long time.

You are the sum total of everything you've ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot – it's all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.@TheRashamiDesai Love u

Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/Za1TePbP9n — Ankita ❤️ Rashami (@AnkitaBhol) May 17, 2020

A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely.

Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter.

A strong woman is both soft and powerful she is both practical and spiritual.

A woman in her essence is a gift to the world

Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/Q6pwMW9s4j — Reshmiii ✨❤️💥 (@RashamiDesai16) May 17, 2020

