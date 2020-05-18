Advertisement
Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai is glowing in her latest “Magical” picture

Rashami Desai shared a series of photos as she is all decked up amid lockdown and looks absolutely stunning. She also has a positive message for her fans

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rashami Desai is glowing in her latest “Magical” picture
Rashami Desai is glowing in her latest “Magical” picture
Advertisement

Rashmi Desai has millions of fans, Rashmi Desai’s name is on everyone’s tongue today due to the ups and downs in her relationship with Arhaan, professional career and feud with Siddharth in Bigg Boss 13’s house. Rashami Desai is probably one of the most popular names of the Television industry who has won accolades for her work in daily soaps like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, etc. 

Also Read: Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Surbhi Chandna, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and other actors share their adorable pictures with Mom

Rashami Desai shared a series of photos on her Instagram and captioned, “- G L O W – #ItsAllMagical💫 #IAmMagic🧚🏻‍♀️ #RhythmicRashami💃🏻 #RashamiDesai 💝” She is all decked up in the quarantine period. She is seen wearing off shoulder white dress paired with white long earings. Her minimal makeup just adds to her magical glow.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAURXjrAL-h/
Advertisement

In another picture shared by Rashami captioned, “- S M I L E –

#ItsAllMagical💫 #IAmMagic🧚🏻‍♀️ #RhythmicRashami💃🏻 #RashamiDesai 💝” In this monochrome picture with no makeup look only cherry lips is all hearts for her.

Advertisement

In this picture, Rashami captioned, “- U N I Q U E – ItsAllMagical💫 #IAmMagic🧚🏻‍♀️ #RhythmicRashami💃🏻 #RashamiDesai 💝She is seen wearing a silver Maang tikka over a black dress with a white choker. She looks so beautiful in this picture.

And also the recent news, Rashami has now become the first Indian Television actress to collaborate with Google. Soon after, Rashami’s fans congratulated her and started trending ‘Congratulations Rashami Desai’ on Twitter for a long time.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Previous articleManmeet Grewal suicide: Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria request producers to clear the dues of actors
Next articleAshwiny Iyer Tiwary talks about her green obsession

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary talks about her green obsession

News Pooja Tiwari -
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has never failed to create an impact on the audience through her brilliant movies.
Read more

Rashami Desai is glowing in her latest “Magical” picture

Fashion n Lifestyle Shweta Ghadashi -
Rashami Desai shared a series of photos as she is all decked up amid lockdown and looks absolutely stunning. She also has a positive message for her fans
Read more

Manmeet Grewal suicide: Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria request producers to clear the dues of actors

News Shweta Ghadashi -
Nia Sharma shared the news of Manmeet Grewal suicide on Instagram and Vijayendra Kumeria too commented on her post for the disturbing news
Read more

TV actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide due to financial woes

News Glamsham Editorial -
TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 32.
Read more

Katy Perry admits Orlando Bloom is obsessed with lego models

News Glamsham Editorial -
Singer Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom have a room dedicated to their lego collection and that the actor spends hours there.
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020