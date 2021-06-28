Adv.
Adv.
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday: Jasmin Bhasin’s lehenga looks will make you drool

On the occasion of Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday we have a list of her lehenga looks which will make you drool.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Happy Birthday Jasmin Bhasin's lehenga looks will make you drool
Happy Birthday Jasmin Bhasin's lehenga looks will make you drool
Adv.

Jasmin Bhasin, television actor and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, rang in her 31st birthday on Monday. The actor is currently with her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni in Goa to celebrate her birthday.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin flaunts her boss babe style in white pantsuit

With her cute looks and stunning pictures, she has been taking internet by storm. In the past few weeks, the actress has made a lot of style statements in her distinctive gorgeous outfits.

On the occasion of Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday we have a list of her lehenga looks which will make you drool.

Check out her stylish lehenga outfits below:

Adv.
Previous article‘Cold Case’ director Tanu Balak: Did homework to make investigation look real
Next articleAstraZeneca tests Covid booster shots against Beta-variant
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates