Happy Birthday: Rubina Dilaik slays in stunning gown looks

- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 early this year and has been the face of Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki for over four years now.

Rubina gained more recognition and fame after her victory in the Bigg Boss season 14 and she truly deserved the trophy due to her performance in the reality show. In this show, the audience was taken by surprise by her unique style and fashion sense and since the show, Rubina has become a fashion icon for her followers.

- Advertisement -

Gowns are the easiest way to make you look classy, chic, and elegant. Wearing a gown instantly makes you feel like royalty, there’s some kind of energy that gown makes you feel rich.

On the occasion of Rubina Dilaik’s birthday we have a list of stunning gown that she wore on various occasions.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s stunning gowns below:

- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik was decked up in a body-hugging sequin robe, which was accentuated by shimmering striped patterns. Her robe was accentuated by dramatic closely puffed sleeves and net-fabric yellow ruffle panels caught on the perimeters of her waist that fashioned a path and added style quotient.

Rubina Dilaik flaunts her figure in the flamboyant icy blue gown.

- Advertisement -

She is wearing a powder blue gown looking like a Disney princess.

She is seen wearing a purple gown.

She is seen wearing a beautiful royal blue gown with a slit in the front. The gown is fit and flare type and is also one-shoulder, with the other side covered with mesh sleeves. She kept her makeup simple and her hair tied in a bun which added a classy look.

Rubina is donning a white shimmery gown which is filled with sequin. The gown is bodycon and has a fishtail cut that helps flaunt her figure by hugging her curves. She achieved the appearance with long white earrings and a dark red lip.