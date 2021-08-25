- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik surely knows how to treat her fans by sharing her lovely pictures on Instagram. She keep sharing her stunning stylish outfits as well as lovely pictures with her family.

She recently celebrated her parents 35th wedding anniversary with her family.

She captioned the pictures, “Happy 35th anniversary dear Mom and dad❤️……. Its a milestone 😇…. Stay blessed and healthy always”

In one of the pictures, Rubina can be seen posing with her parents and sister Jyotika. The other picture also featured her dear husband Abhinav Shukla. All her fans and friends wished her parents on their anniversary.

Check out Rubina Dilaik shares lovely family pictures as she wishes her parents on 35th wedding anniversary below:

On the work front, Rubina will be featured in the music video with singer Stebin Ben. Along with the poster of ‘Bheeg Jaunga’, she wrote, “Here we ARE Bheeg Jaunga – Stebin Ben X Rubina Dilaik Releasing on 28th Aug At 11 am.”

Check out the poster below:

The TV actress was recently featured in three music videos ‘Marjaneya’ sung by Neha Kakkar, ‘Galat’ and ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’. Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Ardh’.