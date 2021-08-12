- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV star Rubina Dilaik is turning up the heat with her latest Instagram posts. The actor recently shared multiple photos of herself dressed in a black bikini.

The actor went on a holiday recently and has been posting several photos from the coastal location. It is her holiday wardrobe that we are taking cues from.

- Advertisement -

Rubina shared the pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Jitni samandar ki gehrayi, utni mere armaanon ki oonchai….”

Rubina teamed the black one-piece with a crocheted sleeveless cover-up with side thigh-high slits.

- Advertisement -

Even Abhinav was smitten by Rubina’s look, and commented a fire and heart-eye emoticon on the post.

On the work front, Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ardh. The film is directed by Palash Mucchal. The first look of the film Ardh has been shared by Palash. In the picture, Hiten and Rubina and Rajpal are seen in ordinary look of common people.

- Advertisement -

Rubina is currently seen in the lead role in the popular Colors series ‘Shakti-Astritv Ke Ehasas Ki’. She seems to be getting a lot of love from the audience for this series.

Check out Rubina Dilaik sets the internet on fire in black swimsuit as she enjoys her beach days below: