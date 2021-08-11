- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is celebrating the success of their recently released song Tumse Pyaar Hai with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actor shared a slew of pictures wearing a beautiful lavender suit and thanked her fans for loving the song. They chemistry in the song was loved by the audience and the song was superhit.

Rubina shared the pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Thank you dear fans , for making #tumsepyaarhai a success ♥️”. In the pictures, Rubina is seen wearing a lavender dress and her hair is tied in a braid. She looks absolutely stunning in the pictures. Her glow can be seen as she flaunts her precious smile.

- Advertisement -

On the work front, Rubina will soon make her Bollywood debut opposite Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in the film Ardh. The film is directed by Palash Mucchal. The first look of the film Ardh has been shared by Palash.

In the picture, Hiten and Rubina and Rajpal are seen in ordinary look of common people. Rubina is currently seen in the lead role in the popular Colors series ‘Shakti-Astritv Ke Ehasas Ki’. She seems to be getting a lot of love from the audience for this series.

Check out Rubina Dilaik flaunts her ethnic lavender dress below: