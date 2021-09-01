HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Nikki Tamboli, Surbhi Chandna, Jasmin Bhasin and others who slayed in all-black outfits

Check out Television actresses from Nikki Tamboli to Jasmin Bhasin who have proved time and again that black is one of the most comfortable, and elegant colors of all time.

By Glamsham Editorial
Nikki Tamboli, Surbhi Chandna, Jasmin Bhasin and others who slayed in all-black outfits
Nikki Tamboli, Surbhi Chandna, Jasmin Bhasin and others who slayed in all-black outfits
- Advertisement -

Black is not just a color rather it is a dash of confidence and style when a person wears it. Television actresses who love to wear black either for the party or for their daily routine.

Check out Television actresses from Nikki Tamboli to Jasmin Bhasin who have proved time and again that black is one of the most comfortable, and elegant colors of all time.

Also Read: Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs slaying in white Wedding Gowns

Nikki Tamboli looks drop dead gorgeous in shimmery little black without the satin patchwork. She rounded her looks with minimal make-up.

- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna looks like a dream in this gorgeous black gown

Avneet Kaur looks gorgeous in black outfit

Nikki Tamboli, Surbhi Chandna, Jasmin Bhasin and others who slayed in all-black outfits
- Advertisement -

Jasmin’s skater dress with sleek pair of heels and a neat hairdo looks just hits the right amount of classy and stylish

Adaa Khan looks gorgeous in black

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNia Sharma wants Pratik to be her connection in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house
Next articleShehnaaz Gill flaunts her dancing skills on various Bollywood songs
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,093FansLike
43,076FollowersFollow
6,144FollowersFollow
57,400FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv