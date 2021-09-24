Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s dreamy vacation pictures will make you drool

- Advertisement -

Rahul Vaidya recently celebrated his birthday with wife Disha Parmar and he is currently on a vacation in the island city of Maldives.

The excitement of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding rose ever since the singer proposed his lady love on the national platform during Bigg Boss 14. The two of them got hitched in the month of July this year.

- Advertisement -

The singer who turned 34 on Thursday flew to Maldives with his wife and now the two of them are painting the island red with their beautiful pictures. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared stunning pictures of herself in a hot pink, halter neck bikini top and printed bikini bottom. Her attire was completed with a white coverup featuring floral print.

She wished Rahul on his birthday with an adorable picture from their exotic holiday location and a love-filled post reading, “Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that i got you! @rahulvaidyarkv.”

Check out Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s dreamy vacation pictures below:

Maldives on Fire with Beauty Queen Disha Parmar#DishaParmar @disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/gGSc75T3JR — Disha Parmar Official FC (@DishaOfficialFC) September 24, 2021