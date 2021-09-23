Disha Parmar’s lovely birthday post for husband Rahul Vaidya will melt your hearts

- Advertisement -

Singer Rahul Vaidya turned a year older on Thursday. To celebrate his special day RKV along with his wife Disha Parmar jetted off for a vacation. The couple is on vacation in Maldives.

Disha took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her dear husband. She also shared some cosy pictures from their time together in the island city.

Disha captioned her pictures, “Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! ♥️🥰😘🥺

Am lucky that i got you! @rahulvaidyarkv”

In the pictures, Disha and Rahul are seen hugging each other lovingly. Disha is seen wearing comfy orange printed pajama while Rahul is seen wearing printed t-shirt and black shorts. Both are pictured during the night time and absolutely in love with each other. The couple who is popularly known as ‘Dishul’ by their fans received lots of love and good wishes in the comments section. This is the first birthday of Rahul after marriage and will be a special one.

Rahul and Disha Parmar’s love story is right out of a fairytale. From whirlwind romance and a wedding proposal in Bigg Boss 14 house, the couple tied the knot in Mumbai on July 16.

On the work front, Disha is currently playing the lead role opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Rahul participated in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and made it to the top 5.

