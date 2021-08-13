Rahul Vaidya’s lovely reaction on Disha Parmar’s new show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

- Advertisement -

After marrying singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar’s first show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to air on Sony TV. The first promo of the show was released on Thursday, in which Disha is seen discussing marriage with co-star Nakuul Mehta.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is a revamped version of her hugely popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, with Nakul and Disha replacing Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

The story will revolve around urban loneliness in the 30s and falling in love organically with mutual trust and respect after tying the knot.

Disha’s husband Rahul Vaidya showers love on her latest promo and captioned, “Saw this few hundred times and still can’t get over this beauty This is (heart emoji) All the best my Love @dishaparmar.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2” will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya kickstarted their ‘happily ever after’ by tying the knot on July 16, 2021.

On the work front, Rahul is currently seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

