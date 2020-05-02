‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’: Songs to relive Pooja and Kabir’s love story

Advertisement

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is a thriller series that aired on Star Plus from 22 April to 20 September 2019. Produced by Sunny Side Up Films, it starred Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam.

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna was one of the most popular serials of the small screen. The show starred Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam in the lead roles. Their fresh jodi was an instant hit among the viewers.

Also Read: Romantic songs from the serial ‘Kahiin To Hoga’

Advertisement

The show also starred Ayub Khan, Jyoti Gauba, Ishaan Singh Manhas, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Dogra, among others.

The show revolves around Jhanvi, an ideal daughter-in-law, looks after her family’s needs and takes good care of them. However, they are totally unaware of the fact that she is secretively plotting to seek revenge.

Advertisement

Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam’s sizzling chemistry was loved by the fans and this Jodi became an instant hit.

We have a list of the songs from the serial ‘Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna’ to make you nostalgic and relive Pooja and Kabir’s love story again.

Advertisement

Check out the songs below: