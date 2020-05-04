Advertisement
Home TV Feature

‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’: Romantic Songs to relive Geet and Maan’s love story

Here are some songs from the serial ‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’ to recollect the memories of their perfect love story.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Gurmeet Chaudhary and Drashti Dhami in Geet Hui Sabsi Parayi
Gurmeet Chaudhary and Drashti Dhami in Geet Hui Sabsi Parayi
Advertisement

Geet Hui Sabse Parayi is a show which premiered on 5 April 2010 on STAR One. It is the first series produced by 4 Lions Films. The show ended on 14 December 2011 when STAR One was replaced by Life OK.

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Drashti Dhami starrer Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi is the latest series to be re-telecasted on TV. 

Also Read: ‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’: Songs to relive Pooja and Kabir’s love story

Advertisement

The show revolves around a small town woman Geet (Drashti Dhami) whose marriage falls apart when her NRI husband abandons her. Her life takes a turn when she travels to Mumbai and takes up a job.

As the show is retelecasted on TV during COVID-19 Pandemic you can enjoy your favourite love story of Geet and Maan.

Advertisement

Geet and Maan was loved by the audience and still remains to be one of the telly worlds most loved Jodi’s of all times.

Here are some songs from the serial ‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’ to recollect the memories of their perfect love story.

Advertisement

Check out the songs below:

Advertisement
Previous articleTiger Shroff’s soulful singing for the I for India concert is a must watch!

RELATED ARTICLES

Feature

‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’: Songs to relive Pooja and Kabir’s love story

Shweta Ghadashi -
We have a list of the songs from the serial ‘Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna’ to make you nostalgic and relive Pooja and Kabir’s love story again.
Read more
Feature

Romantic songs from the serial ‘Kahiin To Hoga’

Shweta Ghadashi -
We have a list of songs from the serial ‘Kahiin To Hoga’ which will make you nostalgic and you can recreate the love story of Sujal and Kashish.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Drashti Dhami shares her Quarantine workout

Shweta Ghadashi -
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka fame Drashti Dhami is known for her acting and the amazing style that she portrays.
Read more
Advertisement

UPDATES

‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’: Romantic Songs to relive Geet and Maan’s love story

Feature Shweta Ghadashi -
Here are some songs from the serial ‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’ to recollect the memories of their perfect love story.
Read more

Tiger Shroff’s soulful singing for the I for India concert is a must watch!

News Glamsham Editorial -
The I for India concert saw the biggest names in Bollywood come together to raise money for GiveIndia.org.
Read more

Justin Bieber ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of 'One Less Lonely Girl' Song Lyrics by Justin Bieber
Read more

Did you know Mohsin Khan is an electronic engineer?

News Glamsham Editorial -
Mohsin Khan is one of the most successful names in the TV industry today. The actor says that he had never imagined that he would become such a successful actor.
Read more

‘Broken But Beautiful’ season 3: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in a race for the lead role

News Glamsham Editorial -
However, one of the highest demands is to cast Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz as one of the lead characters in the third season of Broken But Beautiful.
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020