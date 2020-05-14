Advertisement
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil: Love songs to relive the romance of Raghav and Naina

We a list of romantic songs from the serial ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’if you are missing the love story of Naina and Raghav.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is a daily soap opera that premiered on Star Plus on 7 November 2016. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the series stars Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami.

It was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s 1997 film, Pardes as well as Manju Kapur’s 2008 novel, The Immigrant.

Also Read: Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil: Romantic Songs from the show which will recreate the love of Abeer and Meher

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil tells the story of Naina and Rihaan, two individuals who are fated to meet and fall in love in a foreign land, but destined to face challenges before their ultimate union and Raghav dies and Naina marries Rihaan.

We have a list of romantic songs from the serial ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’if you are missing the love story of Naina  and Raghav. Check out the songs below:

