5 years of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Rubina Dilaik and Kamya Punjabi celebrate with unseen pictures

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki completed 5 years. Leading lady Rubina Dilaik, her on-screen mother-in-law Kamya Panjabi took to social media to announce and celebrate the occasion.

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos as she celebrated the five years of this popular serial.

She captioned, “5 years of hard work (minus 1yr 2months) , passion and risk taking ability has been rewarded by your love ❤️🙏🏼 ( my beautiful people)..Shakti has and will always be close to my heart…. Congratulations to the entire team”

Kamya Panjabi also celebrated the show completing five years. She posted some photos with co-star Sudesh Berry and wrote, “Time flies, Things change, time changes, but the only thing that is constant is Harak Preeto ki Amar Jodi in #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski Happy 5 years to us n to each one of you who has been a part of this incredible journey ❤️ #ShaktiTurns5 @rstfofficial @msrashmi2002_ @colorstv @sudeshberry.”

The show saw a new entry a few months back. With Rubina’s return as Saumya, the makers made sure to plan a comeback for Harman. But instead of Vivian Dsena, the makers roped in Cezanne Khan in the role.

Check out the unseen pictures below: