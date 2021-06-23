AskRKV: Fans expect a collaboration between Rahul Vaidya and Shehnaaz Gill

Adv.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya returned from South Africa after the show wrapped up, he held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter with his fans.

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant tweeted, “Today at 4 pm let’s do #askRKV .. send me all the AVs & edits that uall want me to see. See you, will try and do many questions.”

Rahul patiently replied almost all the questions of his fans. One of the fan asked about collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill. Fan asked, “Can we expect a collaboration of you nd shehnaz gill singing together please? #AskRKV”

Rahul replied saying, “Sure! She is cute. Saada kutta is kutta only not Tommy.”

Other also asked about working with Jasmin Bhasin, “Can we get some project of you with jasmin as we #Jasminians adore #jashul friendship a lot #askRKV @rahulvaidya23”

Rahul replied, “Would love to do a song with Bunty @jasminbhasin”

Check out Rahul Vaidya’s tweets below:

