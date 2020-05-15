Sidharth Shukla shares throwback scenes from Balika Vadhu as his character Shivraj Shekhar completes 8 years

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been ruling everyone’s heart since his best TV show Balika Vadhu. Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and adored celebrities of the television industry today.

While he made his debut back in 2008, it was actually a few years later that he rose to prominence with Balika Vadhu. He portrayed the role of Shivraj Shekhar aka Shiv in the popular show and won many hearts with his charming smile and fresh on-screen presence.

Sidharth Shukla shared a throwback video on his Instagram and captioned, “#Throwback Thanks to you guys I realised that today was the birth of the character Shiv Raj Shekhar on screen.” The video also features his co-star and late actress Pratyusha Banerjee who played the role of Anandi and the post has left their fans feeling emotional.

As his character completes 8 years his fans started trending on social media and they also starting sharing throwback pictures and videos from the serial.

Bigg Boss 13 gave a lot of appreciation and love to Sidharth Shukla and since then he has been the prince charming for every girl.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s throwback video on Balika Vadhu below:

This picture looks like :- A Prince charming coming on the white horse for his princess❤

If u didnt watch BV atleast watch his entry❤U will surely fall in love with him

Shivraj Shehkhar is special for him & for us too❤ #CollectorSaab @sidharth_shukla #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar pic.twitter.com/haz5I7BdCD — Manu💃 (@_Enamourrr_) May 14, 2020

https://twitter.com/Introvert__Cat/status/1260923450656468992

#8YearsOfShivrajShekhar when i used to watch shiv's character in Balika Vadhu i used to admire him a lot & always wanted a husband like him. This character will always remain in my sweet memories i was in 9th std & had a major crush on shiv @sidharth_shukla @TeamSiddShukla pic.twitter.com/0o93XbojA6 — SIDNAAZLICIOUS (@Sidnaazlicious) May 14, 2020

𝟴 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙝𝙞𝙫𝙧𝙖𝙟 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙠𝙝𝙖𝙧 /̷/̷ 𝘼 𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚, 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 &̴ 𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙨 • ♡ ° • *#8YearsOfShivrajShekhar @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/psn9zTTG4l — Layla (@laaa_layla) May 14, 2020

#BalikaVadhu Memories I still remember I was so hurt as Jagdish cheated Anandi & I wanted that some1 most deserving comes in her life

& there comes @sidharth_shukla as Shiv not only in her life bt in my life too

He is best idol I follows #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar@TeamSiddShukla pic.twitter.com/AMxfNE9GGT — ShaviJain💙 (@ShaviJain30) May 14, 2020