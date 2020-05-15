Sidharth Shukla shares throwback scenes from Balika Vadhu as his character Shivraj Shekhar completes 8 years

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been ruling everyone’s heart since his best TV show Balika Vadhu. Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and adored celebrities of the television industry today.
While he made his debut back in 2008, it was actually a few years later that he rose to prominence with Balika Vadhu. He portrayed the role of Shivraj Shekhar aka Shiv in the popular show and won many hearts with his charming smile and fresh on-screen presence.
Sidharth Shukla shared a throwback video on his Instagram and captioned, “#Throwback Thanks to you guys I realised that today was the birth of the character Shiv Raj Shekhar on screen.” The video also features his co-star and late actress Pratyusha Banerjee who played the role of Anandi and the post has left their fans feeling emotional.
As his character completes 8 years his fans started trending on social media and they also starting sharing throwback pictures and videos from the serial.
Bigg Boss 13 gave a lot of appreciation and love to Sidharth Shukla and since then he has been the prince charming for every girl.
Check out Sidharth Shukla’s throwback video on Balika Vadhu below: