Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s intimate BTS video from Bhula Dunga song is a must watch

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are seen shooting for the song's bathroom segment in the video and getting cozy with each other.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sidharth shukla and Shehnaaz gill
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one the cutest couples of Television right now.

Recently the duo appeared in a music video and created history by breaking all records on the internet.

The duo’s relationship in the controversial reality show earned them a lot of love and attention from the fans who proudly call themselves Sidnaazians.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a video and captioned, “#BTS #BhulaDunga❤️”Even though, it has been over a month that the song released, fans are still crazy about it. On Monday, Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans with the perfect surprise when she shared a BTS video with Sidharth Shukla from the Bhula Dunga song shoot.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are seen shooting for the song’s bathroom segment in the video and getting cozy with each other.

Sitting in front of a bathtub in each other’s arms, with rose petals and a beautiful setup, the video leaves the fans mesmerized.

Recently fans of the two flooded the social media while trending #SidNaazOurSoul after Ekta Kapoor announced that she is looking for a new and fresh pair for her most-watched web series, Broken But Beautiful 3.

Check out the BTS video of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla below:

View this post on Instagram

#BTS #BhulaDunga❤️

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

