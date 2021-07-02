Rahul Vaidya is all set to frame ‘Marry Me’ Tshirt with which his proposed his love Disha Parmar

Adv.
Rahul Vaidya is all set to frame ‘Marry Me’ Tshirt with which he proposed his love Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are television’s most adorable couple. The duo never fails to set relationship goals with their cuteness.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are television’s most adorable couple. The duo never fails to set relationship goals with their cuteness. While fans were eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot, Rahul Vaidya has now revealed what he plans to do with the T-shirt which he wore while proposing to actor Disha Parmam for marriage.

Rahul Vaidya shared photos on his Instagram and captioned, “A T shirt I can never ever forget .. had proposed to my girl using this. Gonna frame it! ❤️ @dishaparmar”

In the pictures, Disha Parmar is seen carrying in the iconic ‘Marry me’ Tshirt which Rahul wore in Bigg Boss 14 house and proposed his ladylove Disha on the television.

Disha replied on his post saying, “Am just soo lucky to have gotten you! 🥺♥️🥰 @rahulvaidyarkv”

On the work front, Rahul has already completed shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. We are soon waiting for their marriage date to be announced.

Check out Rahul Vaidya’s post below:
