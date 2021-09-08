Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik reveals on gaining weight post her COVID-19 recovery

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who had COVID-19 earlier this year, revealed in her latest post on Instagram that she gained 7 kgs post her recovery and it made her “really uncomfortable” but she is “learning to love herself again.”

- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik shared a bunch of recent pictures of herself and captioned, “M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect , lean body doesn’t define who I am..I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but …….. So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am current practicing) ! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…. Be kind to your body ♥️ Btw this pretty gown is by Outfit: @aartimahtani And is styled by the Pretty herself @ashnaamakhijani”

In the pictures, Rubina is seen wearing a beige gown. She is looking pretty and adorable. Rubina contracted COVID-19 in May this year. She stayed in quarantine for 19 days at her home in Shimla.

- Advertisement -

Rubina will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Ardh opposite Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s post below: